Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 161,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $13,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WMS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $147.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.83.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Down 0.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $85.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.30. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.38. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.02 and a fifty-two week high of $153.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.13.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 22,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total value of $1,973,278.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,503.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

