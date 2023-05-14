Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $14,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in ChampionX in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChampionX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 139,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 112,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHX shares. TheStreet raised shares of ChampionX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

ChampionX Trading Down 2.2 %

In other news, insider Paul E. Mahoney sold 1,171 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $36,640.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,749,042.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHX stock opened at $25.72 on Friday. ChampionX Co. has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $33.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.27 and its 200 day moving average is $29.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.55.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $948.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.64%.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Further Reading

