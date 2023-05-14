Swiss National Bank Buys 17,100 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 853,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Mattel were worth $15,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mattel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Mattel by 173.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mattel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Mattel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mattel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel Stock Performance

MAT stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.38 and its 200-day moving average is $18.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.17. Mattel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $26.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $814.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.74 million. Mattel had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Mattel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Mattel Profile

(Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc engages in the ownership of children’s and family entertainment franchises. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and American Girl. The North America and International segments focus on marketing and selling toys and consumer products. The American Girl segment includes marketing, retailing, and publishing dedicated to its mission to help girls grow up with confidence and character.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.