Swiss National Bank Buys 1,900 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 157,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $13,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Oshkosh by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OSK shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Oshkosh from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $109.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Oshkosh Trading Down 0.7 %

In related news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,352 shares in the company, valued at $120,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $73.09 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $69.30 and a 12-month high of $106.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.59. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

Oshkosh Profile

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.