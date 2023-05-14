Swiss National Bank Buys 2,000 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of Planet Fitness worth $16,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 11,620 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 373,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,430,000 after acquiring an additional 116,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on PLNT shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.36.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $68.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 54.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.01. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $85.90.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $222.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.30 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 68.11% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Profile

(Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.