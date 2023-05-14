Swiss National Bank Buys 2,700 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 136,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Polaris were worth $13,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Polaris by 174.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 9,705 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $652,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 62,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,934,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PII shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Polaris in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Polaris from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Polaris from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Polaris from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.27.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $104.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.86 and a 1 year high of $123.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.61.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 60.97%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 31.29%.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes off-road vehicles (ORV) and snowmobiles. The On Road segment is involved in the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

