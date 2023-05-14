Swiss National Bank Buys 600 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $14,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 158.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 13,697 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.93.

Insider Activity

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $137.21 per share, for a total transaction of $500,816.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,124.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $141.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.96. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.12 and a 52-week high of $180.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.33.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.03. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 50.65%. The company had revenue of $517.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.15%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc engages in the provision of asset management with equity investment. The company was founded by in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

