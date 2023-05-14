Swiss National Bank Buys 700 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $13,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 131.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 232,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,297,000 after acquiring an additional 132,021 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Morningstar by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,403,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,482,000 after purchasing an additional 129,956 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,918,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,572,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Morningstar by 969.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 52,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,643,000 after purchasing an additional 47,507 shares during the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morningstar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.86, for a total value of $2,098,342.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,630,946 shares in the company, valued at $2,754,905,869.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.86, for a total transaction of $2,098,342.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,630,946 shares in the company, valued at $2,754,905,869.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.63, for a total value of $1,459,491.24. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,474,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,039,664.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 110,893 shares of company stock worth $23,435,667 over the last quarter. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morningstar stock opened at $189.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.27. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 487.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.28 and a fifty-two week high of $263.81.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 10.63%.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

