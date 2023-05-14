Swiss National Bank Cuts Stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 887,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 57,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $14,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. 44.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Pan American Silver Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of PAAS opened at $16.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.67 and a 200 day moving average of $16.96. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $375.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.65 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 22.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -31.90%.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the operation, development, and exploration of silver and gold producing properties and assets. It operates through the Silver and Gold segments. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John H. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

