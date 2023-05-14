Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $13,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LAD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 41.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 8.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 34.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LAD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.56.

In other news, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total value of $327,129.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,142 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,926.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total value of $327,129.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,142 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,926.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $43,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,857 shares of company stock worth $415,500. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LAD stock opened at $211.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.38. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.00 and a twelve month high of $314.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $8.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.79 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 22.34%. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.90%.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

