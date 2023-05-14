Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 565,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.24% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $15,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.8% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 66,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 62,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OHI has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 0.5 %

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

NYSE OHI opened at $29.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.01. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $33.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 233.04%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

(Get Rating)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.