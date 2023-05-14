Swiss National Bank Has $13.36 Million Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Saia were worth $13,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Saia by 64.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Saia during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Saia by 900.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Saia by 58.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA grew its holdings in Saia by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia Price Performance

SAIA opened at $280.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.03 and a 52-week high of $306.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $275.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.17. Saia had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. Saia’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total value of $67,404.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,925.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.93, for a total transaction of $361,182.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,621.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total transaction of $67,404.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,925.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,450,996 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Saia from $248.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Saia from $251.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Benchmark raised their price target on Saia from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Saia from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Saia in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.94.

About Saia

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.