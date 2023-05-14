Swiss National Bank Has $13.66 Million Stock Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 325,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $13,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 35,979 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 97,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SKX stock opened at $53.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $54.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.90 and a 200-day moving average of $44.41.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $49,316.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,903.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $49,316.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,903.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 15,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $711,540.96. Following the transaction, the president now owns 387,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,478,274.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,805 shares of company stock valued at $4,806,675. Company insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.

