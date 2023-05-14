Swiss National Bank Has $13.69 Million Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 746,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $13,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 204,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 44,829 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,117,510,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,313,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,926,000 after buying an additional 437,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STWD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

STWD opened at $16.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.17. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $24.43. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.82%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 102.13%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

