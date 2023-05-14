Swiss National Bank Has $13.75 Million Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $13,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 253.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $11,012,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anne C. Kronenberg sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $289,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,893,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.92, for a total value of $1,828,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,831 shares in the company, valued at $23,790,271.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne C. Kronenberg sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $289,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,292 shares in the company, valued at $2,893,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,180 shares of company stock valued at $9,421,052 over the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Down 0.6 %

KNSL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Compass Point cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $334.00.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $329.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $314.03 and a 200-day moving average of $298.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73 and a beta of 0.86. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.01 and a 52-week high of $345.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $299.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.84 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 20.44%. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.09%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

See Also

