Swiss National Bank Has $13.94 Million Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 376,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,050 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Chewy were worth $13,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Chewy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Chewy by 24.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Chewy by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Chewy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 74,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHWY shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Chewy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Chewy from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Chewy in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.77.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $33.93 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $52.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 308.45 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.34.

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 21,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $847,137.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,197,472.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 4,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $184,194.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 412,485 shares in the company, valued at $16,392,153.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 21,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $847,137.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,197,472.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,182,861 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

