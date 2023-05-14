Swiss National Bank Has $13.98 Million Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 432,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $13,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 3.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on STAG shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.83.

In other STAG Industrial news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $691,128.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,882.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other STAG Industrial news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $691,128.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,882.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $112,764.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,457.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,054 shares of company stock worth $1,564,741 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $34.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.48. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

