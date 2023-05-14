Swiss National Bank Has $14.11 Million Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $14,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNXC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,668,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,103,000 after buying an additional 35,619 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 14,380 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 1st quarter worth about $593,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Concentrix from $157.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Concentrix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Concentrix in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Concentrix Stock Performance

NASDAQ CNXC opened at $89.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.20. Concentrix Co. has a 1 year low of $84.03 and a 1 year high of $163.43.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 6.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is 13.98%.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Recommended Stories

