Swiss National Bank Has $14.54 Million Stock Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 236,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $14,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 1,035.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 12,148 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Voya Financial by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Voya Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 160,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Voya Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 40,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Voya Financial by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,285,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,275,000 after buying an additional 345,161 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VOYA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Voya Financial Price Performance

In other Voya Financial news, insider Santhosh Keshavan sold 3,564 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total value of $263,949.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,186.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 39,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $2,988,833.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,261,246.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Santhosh Keshavan sold 3,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total transaction of $263,949.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,186.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 114,062 shares of company stock worth $8,461,042 in the last quarter. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $68.60 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.20 and a twelve month high of $78.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.03). Voya Financial had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.70%.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

