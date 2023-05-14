Swiss National Bank Has $14.76 Million Stock Holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,514 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $14,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 350.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDC Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $62.47 on Friday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $89.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

PDC Energy Cuts Dividend

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.17. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 49.57%. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 13.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,894,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,894,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $127,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,861,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,502,990. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PDCE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PDC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

PDC Energy Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

