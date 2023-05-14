Swiss National Bank Has $15.48 Million Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $15,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CW. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 208.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 0.2 %

CW opened at $163.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.27 and a 200 day moving average of $170.36. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.24. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $124.37 and a 12 month high of $182.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.49 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 16.54%. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $296,584.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,784.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP John C. Watts sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $83,344.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,708.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $296,584.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,784.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,205 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.