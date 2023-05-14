Swiss National Bank Has $15.55 Million Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,140,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 69,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $15,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vipshop by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 121.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 49.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Vipshop from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.30 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vipshop in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.08.

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.48.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.75%. On average, analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

