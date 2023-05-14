Swiss National Bank Has $15.88 Million Stock Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 634,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.26% of Range Resources worth $15,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RRC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,444 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $26.38 on Friday. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $37.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. Range Resources had a net margin of 41.18% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 556.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 3.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.