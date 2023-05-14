Swiss National Bank Has $15.98 Million Stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,930,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.11% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $15,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TME opened at $7.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $9.29. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.81.

Several research firms have commented on TME. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. 86 Research lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.18.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the business of operating online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services. Its product brands include QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, and WeSing. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

