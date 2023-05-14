Swiss National Bank Has $16.16 Million Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.17% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $16,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 761.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 543 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 26.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 630 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 479.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 8,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,198,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 8,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 159,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total transaction of $23,022,979.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,953,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,485,532.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,382 shares of company stock worth $41,042,070 in the last quarter. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on DKS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Williams Trading cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.61.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $140.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.24. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $152.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 45.97%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

