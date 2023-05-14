Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 485,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $13,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,913,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,657,000 after buying an additional 426,547 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Flowers Foods by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,854,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,523,000 after purchasing an additional 59,117 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Flowers Foods by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,999,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,254,000 after purchasing an additional 450,441 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Flowers Foods by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,595,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,862,000 after purchasing an additional 243,369 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Flowers Foods by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,871,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,548,000 after purchasing an additional 252,259 shares during the period. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

Shares of FLO stock opened at $28.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.04. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $30.16.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

