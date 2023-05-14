Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 541,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $14,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 42.7% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 171,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after buying an additional 51,472 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,003,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 7.4% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 58,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 3.0% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

NTNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.92.

Shares of NTNX opened at $25.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.36. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $33.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.06.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

