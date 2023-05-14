Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 567,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Gentex were worth $15,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Gentex by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $238,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,355 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gentex by 4,100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 694,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,429,000 after acquiring an additional 678,084 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentex by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,070,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,917,000 after acquiring an additional 479,511 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Gentex by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,446,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,532,000 after acquiring an additional 404,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Gentex by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,786,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,275,000 after acquiring an additional 359,153 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gentex news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $279,929.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 20,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,650.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Gentex news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $151,275.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,623.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $279,929.55. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 20,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,650.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,561 shares of company stock worth $466,490. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gentex Price Performance

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $28.22 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.79.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $550.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GNTX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Gentex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. It operates through the Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

Featured Articles

