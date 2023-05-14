Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 335,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $13,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,454,000 after buying an additional 194,089 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,649,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,152,000 after buying an additional 57,796 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,974,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,496,000 after buying an additional 54,609 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 7.1% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,855,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,368,000 after buying an additional 320,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,111,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,985,000 after buying an additional 216,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $33.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $51.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.77.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 28.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.43.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Stories

