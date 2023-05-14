Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Woodward were worth $13,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 226.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 210.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 46.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the third quarter worth about $106,000. 81.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Woodward in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Woodward from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Woodward from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.25.

Woodward stock opened at $107.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.26 and a 52-week high of $116.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.17 and a 200-day moving average of $98.37.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $718.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.42 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 6.12%. Woodward’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 33.98%.

In other news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship purchased 500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.61 per share, with a total value of $48,805.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 49,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,833,940.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rajeev Bhalla bought 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $108.23 per share, for a total transaction of $49,894.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,357.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.61 per share, with a total value of $48,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,833,940.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

