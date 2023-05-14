Swiss National Bank Lowers Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $15,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,185,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,259,000 after purchasing an additional 19,323 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,554,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,348,000 after purchasing an additional 80,119 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,242,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,887,000 after buying an additional 77,125 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,923,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,036,000 after buying an additional 27,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,834,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,362,000 after buying an additional 208,620 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.14.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of WH stock opened at $64.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.81 and a fifty-two week high of $82.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.68 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 34.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $461,400.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,914.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Further Reading

