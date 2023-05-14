Swiss National Bank Purchases 1,300 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $14,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 11.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,877,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,880,000 after purchasing an additional 296,178 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 582,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 5.0% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 574,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,355,000 after purchasing an additional 27,189 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.6% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,767,000 after purchasing an additional 10,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 217,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ROLL opened at $217.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.09 and a 200 day moving average of $228.43. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $152.90 and a 12 month high of $264.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.82 and a beta of 1.34.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

