Swiss National Bank Purchases 1,600 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 124,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $14,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 112.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLH. Raymond James increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.22.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $138.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.38. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.56 and a fifty-two week high of $147.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.37 and a 200-day moving average of $127.81.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

In related news, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 5,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $669,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,762,193.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Clean Harbors news, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 5,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $669,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,762,193.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Preston sold 3,750 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $505,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,882.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,612 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,544. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.