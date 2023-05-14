Swiss National Bank Purchases 2,800 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 290,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $14,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMC. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 22.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,997 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,790,000 after acquiring an additional 409,679 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 767,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,924,000 after acquiring an additional 283,329 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 688.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 315,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,222,000 after acquiring an additional 275,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 2,418.9% in the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 251,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,166,000 after acquiring an additional 241,888 shares during the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE CMC opened at $43.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.29. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $58.09.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 7.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.57.

Commercial Metals Profile

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.