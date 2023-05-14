Swiss National Bank Purchases 3,600 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 202,600 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $14,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,854 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 43.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 123.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 8.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,860 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,199 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter H. Kind bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.89 per share, with a total value of $99,557.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,822.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $62.27 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $51.58 and a fifty-two week high of $86.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.38.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.48). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.8425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEP. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.42.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Further Reading

