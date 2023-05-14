Swiss National Bank Purchases 7,300 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 532,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $13,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 567.6% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 82,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 70,004 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter valued at $12,248,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,088,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $360,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AXTA. Barclays lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.95.

Insider Activity

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Down 0.7 %

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director William M. Cook purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.55 per share, for a total transaction of $73,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,975. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Axalta Coating Systems news, CEO Chris Villavarayan purchased 34,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,648.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,648. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director William M. Cook purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $73,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $132,975. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

AXTA stock opened at $30.06 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $32.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.05.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Read More

