Swiss National Bank Purchases 7,500 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 401,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $15,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVT. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in nVent Electric by 395.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVT. Barclays upped their price target on nVent Electric from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on nVent Electric from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $41.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.31. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $29.19 and a 52 week high of $46.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.70 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In other news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $157,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,399.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

