Swiss National Bank Raises Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in ExlService were worth $13,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,125,000 after purchasing an additional 67,935 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,611,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,436,000 after purchasing an additional 45,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,093,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 832,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,702,000 after purchasing an additional 28,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 806,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,893,000 after purchasing an additional 14,551 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on EXLS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ExlService in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.00.

ExlService Stock Performance

Shares of EXLS opened at $150.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.75. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.17 and a 52-week high of $191.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $374.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.14 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.66%. Analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ExlService

In other news, Director Anne Elizabeth Minto sold 557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $85,076.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 328 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $56,051.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,508.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Elizabeth Minto sold 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $85,076.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,644 shares of company stock valued at $620,563. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ExlService Profile

(Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

