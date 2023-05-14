Swiss National Bank Raises Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,642,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 535,107 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $14,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 29,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 19,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NYCB shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.54.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $10.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.02.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.11 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 666.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.85%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

