Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 654,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $13,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Macy’s by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 25,909 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 31,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 113,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 12,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on M shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Macy’s from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.58.

Macy’s Stock Performance

Macy’s stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.20. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $14.48 and a one year high of $25.12.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. Macy’s had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.1654 dividend. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.