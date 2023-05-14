Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $14,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Murphy USA during the third quarter worth $28,635,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,650,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $728,697,000 after buying an additional 80,089 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 251.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 89,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,571,000 after buying an additional 63,932 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 20.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 332,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,518,000 after buying an additional 56,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 115.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 89,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,502,000 after buying an additional 47,731 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MUSA. StockNews.com raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy USA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.60.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

NYSE:MUSA opened at $283.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $263.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.92. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $323.00.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 86.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 18.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is 5.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total value of $156,183.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,874 shares in the company, valued at $816,129.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.