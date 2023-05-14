Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 544,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $14,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 23,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 50,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $35.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.08 and a beta of 1.09. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.19 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -254.72%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

