Swiss National Bank Sells 19,245 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 307,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,245 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in BCE were worth $13,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in BCE by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 20,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in BCE by 3.5% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in BCE by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 15.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. 42.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $47.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.88. The firm has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.60. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.88 and a twelve month high of $55.13.

BCE Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.714 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. BCE’s payout ratio is 133.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.72.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

