Swiss National Bank Sells 200 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $13,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,519,000 after purchasing an additional 585,944 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 8.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,560,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $187,457,000 after acquiring an additional 208,566 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $183,834,000 after acquiring an additional 86,838 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,727,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $150,779,000 after acquiring an additional 11,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 11.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,466,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $122,802,000 after acquiring an additional 154,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 1.7 %

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $105.54 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.58 and a twelve month high of $113.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.11). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $230,005.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,672.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Texas Roadhouse news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $230,005.60. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 13,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,672.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,978,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,702 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,405. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

