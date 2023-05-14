Swiss National Bank Sells 2,000 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $13,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GMED. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 160.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 439 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 192.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 820 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 86.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 785 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on GMED shares. Truist Financial cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Loop Capital cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

NYSE GMED opened at $56.83 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.92 and a 52-week high of $80.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

