Swiss National Bank Sells 300 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $16,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Southern Copper by 248.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

SCCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Southern Copper from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.29.

Shares of SCCO opened at $69.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.23. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $42.42 and a 12 month high of $82.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 115.94%.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $114,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,884. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $39,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,099. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $114,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $334,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $192,900. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

