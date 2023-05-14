Swiss National Bank Sells 45,200 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 572,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $14,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,771,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,547 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,890,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,322 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,811,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,950,000 after acquiring an additional 530,212 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,641,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,870,000 after acquiring an additional 86,576 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,618,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,450,000 after acquiring an additional 162,634 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United States Steel news, SVP Richard Fruehauf sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $1,176,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $31,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,690.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Fruehauf sold 37,500 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $1,176,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United States Steel Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on X shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

United States Steel stock opened at $21.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.13. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $31.55.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently 2.97%.

United States Steel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

See Also

