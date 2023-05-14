Swiss National Bank Sells 5,400 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 449,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $15,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Jefferies Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $29.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $40.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.