Swiss National Bank Sells 64,947 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,001,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,947 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $14,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,901,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in DISH Network by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in DISH Network during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in DISH Network by 12.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in DISH Network during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of DISH opened at $6.16 on Friday. DISH Network Co. has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $23.49. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Defranco bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.46 per share, with a total value of $1,719,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,767,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,177,360.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,100,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,877,000. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on DISH. Citigroup reduced their price target on DISH Network from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America cut DISH Network from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group cut DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.86.

DISH Network Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

Featured Articles

