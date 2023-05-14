Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $96,080,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,642,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,935,000 after purchasing an additional 574,544 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,954,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $811,159,000 after purchasing an additional 341,279 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 682.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 320,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,238,000 after purchasing an additional 279,689 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 730,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,127,000 after purchasing an additional 246,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $62.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.16 and a 200-day moving average of $60.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $50.36 and a 1-year high of $67.03.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $76.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.45 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 70.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Terreno Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.56.

Terreno Realty Corp. is a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W. Blake Baird on November 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

